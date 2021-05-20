New Hire Announcement - Jodie Fam, VP & GM, International

FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical, Inc., an innovative neurovascular company specializing in developing and commercializing novel access device technology for vascular interventions, is pleased to announce and welcome Jodie Fam as Vice President and General Manager, International. Jodie will be responsible for the leadership and development of International Sales for Q'Apel. Jodie brings more than 20 years of medical device industry experience. She has a solid track record in building global and geographical operations, developing and implementing strategies for market development, sales leadership and driving commercial value for both major medtech companies and several venture-backed startups.

"We are thrilled to have Jodie on board. She brings a strong international commercial perspective and leadership to the Q'Apel team," said King Nelson, CEO of Q'Apel Medical. "Her multifaceted background, industry experience, and successful track record of building global operations is the perfect match for our company, and Jodie will be instrumental in helping us bring our differentiated technologies to the international markets."

"I am delighted to join Q'Apel Medical to architect the International expansion and growth for the company. Joining a team with such passion and novel technology is reflected in my own desire to make for better procedures for physicians and outcomes for patients," said Jodie Fam.

Q'Apel Medical plans to acquire CE Certification and expand into Europe later this year. Q'Apel Medical products are currently being utilized in over 160 hospital systems nationwide.

About Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical designs highly innovative technologies for vascular interventions and unmet clinical needs. Q'Apel's core portfolio comprises two products, the Walrus Balloon Catheter System and the Wahoo Hybrid Access System. Before Walrus came along, balloon-based variable stiffness catheters brought all manner of technological constraints. Not anymore. By blending flow control, trackability, support, and access into one revolutionary solution, Walrus offers truly unmatched functionality. The Wahoo Hybrid Access System is a dual-mode catheter complete with two distinct operational modes, allowing physicians to easily switch modes at any point during a clinical case and reducing the need for multiple catheters in challenging procedures. In the precious seconds that surround a stroke emergency, clinicians need technology that serves their needs in the moment and an innovation pipeline that anticipates what they'll need next. This is Q'Apel Medical's utmost aspiration and continual target.

Media Contact:

Q'Apel Medical

510.738.6255

[email protected]

www.qapelmedical.com

SOURCE Q'Apel Medical, Inc.