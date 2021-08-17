New Hire Announcement - Thomas Berryman, Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical, Inc., an innovative neurovascular company specializing in developing and commercializing novel access device technology for vascular interventions, is pleased to announce and welcome Thomas Berryman as Chief Financial Officer. Tom has extensive experience in bringing venture-funded medical technology companies from initial startup through product commercialization, revenue growth and exit. Tom is founder of Privy, the maker of Finess®, a novel FDA-cleared and clinically validated technology for a large consumer health market. Prior to founding Privy, he served as President and CEO of WaveTec Vision Systems (now part of Alcon) from its initial venture funding in 2005, taking it from benchtop prototype through clinical validation and early commercialization, until September 2010. Prior to joining WaveTec, Tom was Founder/CEO of Genyx Medical, Inc., which he sold to C.R. Bard in 2005. Prior to founding Genyx, he was with Micro Therapeutics, Inc. (now Medtronic Neurovascular) from 1994 through 1997 as its CFO.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join the Q'Apel Medical Team. Tom brings an extensive amount of experience not only with start-up companies but has played a key role in growth companies through exit. We are very lucky to have Tom on our team," said King Nelson, CEO of Q'Apel Medical. "Tom complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his experience and results-oriented track record is critical to lead Q'Apel into the next stage of growth."

"I'm honored to join the Q'Apel team and delighted to once again to participate in the neurovascular space. It is truly gratifying to participate in bringing innovative, life-saving technologies to physicians and their patients," said Thomas Berryman.

Q'Apel Medical plans to acquire CE Certification and expand into Europe later this year. Q'Apel Medical products are currently being utilized in over 190 hospital systems nationwide.

About Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical designs highly innovative technologies for vascular interventions and unmet clinical needs. Q'Apel's portfolio comprises three products, the Walrus Balloon Catheter System, the Wahoo Hybrid Access System and Armadillo Radial Access System. Before Walrus came along, balloon-based variable stiffness catheters brought all manner of technological constraints. Not anymore. By blending flow control, trackability, support, and access into one revolutionary solution, Walrus offers truly unmatched functionality. The Wahoo Hybrid Access System and Armadillo Radial Access System are dual-mode catheters and part of the SelectFlex™ Family of Neurovascular Catheters. These devices feature two distinct operational modes, allowing physicians to easily switch modes at any point during a clinical case and reducing the need for multiple catheters in challenging procedures.

Media Contact: Q'Apel Medical

510.738.6255

[email protected]

www.qapelmedical.com

SOURCE Q'Apel Medical, Inc.