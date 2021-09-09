New Hire Announcement- Managing Director of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that Joe Giamichael will be joining the firm as Managing Director of Investment Banking. More recently Mr. Giamichael was a Managing Director of Investment Banking at Kingswood Capital Markets (now EF Hutton).

Mr. Giamichael has over 20 years of capital markets experience, half of which was spent as an Equity Analyst and Director of Research for Rodman and Renshaw LLC and Global Hunter Securities. The balance of his career has been spent as both a principal investor and then investment banker. Mr. Giamichael, both through his previous firms and as a lead investor, has participated in several hundred public transactions ranging from bridges, IPO, secondaries and private placements.

"We believe that Joe is the ideal fit for this role at Revere to lead the next chapter of growth and success. We have all been impressed by his strong track record of execution in the investment banking space that drives results. Joe has consistently delivered quality results in a competitive environment. We are excited to have him at Revere." said Kyle Wool President of Revere's Wealth Management Division.

"I am honored to join Revere as its next Managing Director of Investment Banking. I look forward to building the internal banking pipeline and co-managed opportunities," said Mr. Giamichael.

About Joe Giamichael

At Kingswood Capital Markets (now EF Hutton), he was the lead banker on multiple transactions related to private placements, IPOs and up-listings.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

