New Hire Announcement: Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadara Storage, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Nir Ben Zvi as Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer. Nir is responsible for finance, accounting, business intelligence, legal, human resources, and overall business operations. As a senior member of the executive team Nir reports directly to CEO Nelson Nahum.

Nir Ben Zvi

"We are excited to have Nir join Zadara. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance and operations," said Nelson Nahum, CEO of Zadara.

"I am very excited to join the Zadara team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, strong technology, and worldwide footprint. Having played a leadership role in similar business situations and industries, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth. I look forward to becoming part of the Zadara family and partnering with the team to build the business," commented Nir.

Nir has more than 18 years of extensive international financial and operational experience. Prior to Zadara, Nir served 5 years as CFO at Disney-backed digital content platform, Playbuzz. In this role, he oversaw several divisions such as Finance, Legal, HR, Business Operations, Business Intelligence and Monetization Operations. During that time the company grew x10 in revenue and he successfully led 4 rounds of funding (total $65MM) from both VCs and also global media giants such as Disney and Saban Ventures. Prior to Playbuzz, Nir served as CFO at Playscape, a platform for creation of mobile games & applications and was a lecturer for accountancy at the Open University. Prior to that, Nir was a team leader at Ernst & Young, high-tech practice (US GAAP, Audit) and Tax department. Prior to Ernst & Young, Nir served as budget and control manager at the Ministry of Defense. Nir is C.P.A and holds an MBA in Financial Management; B.A. in Economics & Management; and, B.A. in Accountancy — all three degrees from Tel Aviv University.

About Zadara

Zadara offers relief from the burdens associated with buying and managing legacy storage, by providing agile, secure enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, with a 100%-uptime guarantee and consumption-based pricing. Any location, any data type, any protocol. Zadara offers total resource isolation, exceptional security, and management control. Get Zadara on premises and through cloud and colocation providers. More at www.zadara.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact:

Gregory Newman

949-251-0360

213647@email4pr.com

SOURCE Zadara

Related Links

https://www.zadara.com

