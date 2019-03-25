New Hire Announcement: VP Channel Sales and Alliances

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadara Storage, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Roland Serna as Vice President of Channel Sales and Alliances. Roland leads the storage-as-a-service (STaaS) company in the architecture and execution of its partner go-to-market strategy. His responsibilities include developing partner programs, enablement, incentives, and field alignment to ensure customer success. As a member of the executive team, he reports to CRO Scott Hebert.

Roland Serna

"I look forward to working with such a talented and experienced team that delivers real solutions and innovation to the complex problems faced by enterprise storage users," said Serna. "It's an exciting opportunity to bring such a compelling service offering to the channel that simplifies storage management with tremendous cost savings for our customers worldwide."

Roland joins Zadara with over 27 years of executive experience in the IT Industry. Prior to joining Zadara, Roland held various executive leadership positions at VMware Inc. including strategy for the development of the VMware Cloud on AWS partner program. He also led a team of national partner managers, inside sales representatives, system engineers, and extended support teams for the company's largest partner business. In 2014, he was recognized by VMware as America's Channel Business Manager of the year. During his career, Serna has also held various management positions at major IT companies such as CNET, PCM, Buy.com, and NETGEAR.

About Zadara

Zadara offers relief from the burdens associated with buying and managing legacy storage, by providing agile, secure enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, with a 100%-uptime guarantee and consumption-based pricing. Any location, any data type, any protocol. Zadara offers total resource isolation, exceptional security, and management control. Get Zadara on premises and through cloud and colocation providers. More at www.zadara.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact:

Gregory Newman

949-251-0360

211441@email4pr.com

SOURCE Zadara

Related Links

http://www.zadara.com

