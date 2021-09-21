New Hire Gives Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan Even More Workers' Compensation Firepower

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey M. Lyons knows a thing or two about loyalty, hard work and commitment. The former Marine-turned-insurance defense attorney is looking forward to fighting on behalf of Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan 's clients. Lyons' extensive experience in workers' compensation defense, coupled with his do-whatever-it-takes attitude makes him a strong addition to the firm that serves Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

Originally from Arizona, the Southwesterner is happy to call Nebraska home, now. Lyons received his undergraduate degree from Grand Canyon University and went on to get his Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law. He gained valuable experience in motion practice while working for a civil litigation firm in Nebraska.

According to Patrick Sodoro, Managing Partner at SML, "Jeff had quite a career in the military and in management prior to deciding to concentrate his talents on the practice of law. The various successes he has achieved throughout his life, and the wisdom that comes along with those experiences provide a unique lens through which Jeff analyzes cases and defends his clients."

The unique lens Sodoro is referring to includes stints in the automotive industry, emergency medicine and private security. This wide breadth of knowledge, along with his military background, gives Lyons an edge in the litigation process.

Outside of the office, the dedicated attorney enjoys spending time in the outdoors with his family and their dog, Drogo.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

For more information, or to contact the team at Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, go to smllawoffice.com or email Kelsey Sievers at (402) 504-9346 / [email protected].

SOURCE Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan