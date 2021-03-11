New hires and promotions reflect XOi's commitment to contractor success in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies, providers of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an industry-leading online knowledge base, is expanding and reimagining its customer success, engineering, product, and account teams in 2021 .

With multiple new hires and newly implemented strategic internal promotions, XOi is positioned to extend its 2020 growth into 2021 and continue delivering elite technology and premier satisfaction to field service professionals.

"Commercial and residential contractors were experiencing a disruption before 2020, but the challenges we faced last year accelerated the industry's evolution," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "XOi wasn't designed for a pandemic, but tools like real-time remote video support, automated workflows, and photo and video documentation have helped contractors continue to provide essential expert service while meeting the strictest coronavirus-related safety measures. One of our top priorities in 2021 is investing in the right team so we can continue to meet the changing demands of the industry."

XOi's new hires include:

Victor Castellanos (senior back end engineer)

(senior back end engineer) Anthony Howard , Lindsay King and Adam Weigle (customer success managers)

, and (customer success managers) Cory Petermann and Adam Smith-Toomey (account executives)

and (account executives) Corbin Roth (support engineer)

(support engineer) Tyler Salyer (marketing manager)

(marketing manager) Tom Tang (back end engineer)

(back end engineer) Bob Wandtke (HVAC technician support specialist)

Recent internal advancements include:

Christie Cagney (enterprise marketing manager)

(enterprise marketing manager) Jon Jackson (director of customer support)

(director of customer support) Nekotia Jones (reporting engineer)

Cydney Myers (communications and product marketing manager)

(communications and product marketing manager) Mark Padgett (business development team leader)

(business development team leader) Dustin Young (sales engineer)

"We're committed to ensuring that contractors get the best possible experience with XOi," Salow said. "With these new hires and advancements, we have the ability to bolster our relationships with the men and women who depend on XOi - ensuring they have access to the hands-on support and service they expect and need."

XOi is a complete communication tool for field service contractors, empowering techs to launch on-the-job remote support, securely capture critical jobsite data, access relevant equipment documentation, and provide customers photos and videos of recommended and completed work.

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

