New Historic Direct Flight, New York to the Faroe Islands, to Launch this Summer

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Airways, the Faroese national carrier, is launching a historic first scheduled service between the U.S. and the Faroe Islands. The route will connect New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) with Vágar Airport (FAE) in the Faroe Islands.

This will be the first ever direct regularly scheduled flight between the U.S. and the Faroe Islands, offering a shorter journey time to the Faroe Islands - with a flight time of 7 hours - as well as a greener alternative, saving on the emissions of the additional take-off and landing that is involved with connecting flights.

The service will begin as a seasonal route and from August 22 through October 4, 2023, will run once a week, on Wednesdays to the Faroe Islands, and Tuesdays back to New York. Travelers from the U.S. who would like to visit the Faroe Islands during other time periods can easily do so though Keflavik airport in Iceland.

Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways, says: "This is something we have been working hard on for quite some time and we are extremely excited about being able to announce this new historic route connecting the Faroe Islands and the U.S. We are confident of the demand between the U.S. and the Faroe Islands."

Atlantic Airways will use Airbus 320neo aircraft for the operations between Vágar Airport and New York Stewart International Airport.

Tickets go on sale today, May 17, 2023; prices start at $895 roundtrip.

Faroe Islands:

With stunning unspoiled nature, fresh air, world class gastronomy and a rich cultural history, the Faroe Islands are a hidden gem in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and are highlighted by the international travel press as one of the next great Nordic destinations. The Islands are sandwiched between Nordic neighbours Iceland and Norway, offer vast, untamed and spectacular landscapes that are immediately impressive and undeniably compelling. Travellers are often made small by the grandiosity of the natural environment; the daunting sea cliffs, the unforgiving waves that ripple against the coastline, the lush green valleys surrounded by steep mountains.

To learn more about the Faroe Islands, visit www.visitfaroeislands.com.

For more information about flights to the Faroe Island, visit www.atlanticairways.com.

Factbox:

Name: The Faroe Islands (Føroyar)

Location: In the middle of the Gulf Stream in the North Atlantic at 62º00'N and 06º47'W, halfway between Scotland and Iceland

Total land area: 1,399km2 (540 square miles)

Islands: 18 volcanic islands separated by narrow sounds and fjords arranged roughly in the form of an arrowhead. All but one are inhabited.

Heights: Highest peak 880m (2,887ft); average height above sea level 300m (980ft)

Climate: Average 3º-11ºC, winter-summer

Population: 54,362 (as of April '23)

Language: Faroese. Danish has equal status in all official affairs

Religion: Evangelical Lutheran

Government: Parliamentary democracy

Main industries: Fishing and aquaculture, shipping and offshore services, tourism and prospects for petroleum in Faroese area

Currency: Faroese króna (DKK)

About Atlantic Airways:

Atlantic Airways is the National Flag Carrier of the Faroe Islands. The fleet consists of Airbus A320 family aircraft and Leonardo AW139 helicopters. Atlantic Airways already connects the Faroe Islands to 10 major European destinations including Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo, Edinburgh and Keflavik.

SOURCE Visit Faroe Islands