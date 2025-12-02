New historical thriller 'Where The Truth Was Buried' tells a story of espionage, sacrifice and a son's search for the truth

Dan Mulvagh blends history with suspense as a man uncovers the wartime secrets that shaped his identity

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Mulvagh delivers a powerful and emotionally charged narrative in "Where The Truth Was Buried: A story of espionage, betrayal, and the long shadow of WW2" (published by Xlibris NZ). Having been raised in a family that lived through World War II and lived on the island of Guernsey that had been occupied by German forces during the war, the author crafts an immersive novel that bridges two eras — Nazi-occupied Europe and late-1980s England — to explore how the long shadow of war can reach across decades and reshape a life.

The story follows James Hamilton, a British-born orphan who was forcibly migrated to New Zealand as a child. Thirty years later, an unexpected inheritance draws him back to the Cornish fishing village he once considered home. There, he uncovers letters and military documents that suggest the cottage's former owner, a retired Royal Navy commander, was involved in a clandestine WWII operation with direct ties to James's true identity.

What begins as a simple homecoming becomes an intense journey into the past. The deeper James digs, the more he uncovers a shadowy network of British Intelligence, the French Maquis, and Nazi sympathisers operating within Allied ranks — all bound to a secret that has remained concealed in the memory of the village for decades. His discoveries unravel a sweeping story of divided loyalties and extraordinary courage.

"It's a classic tale of love, loss, and sacrifice," Mulvagh describes. The book will appeal to readers because of its strong characters, human drama, and grounded portrayal of WWII espionage. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-nz/bookstore/bookdetails/868234-where-the-truth-was-buried.

About the Author

Dan Mulvagh is an author based in Auckland, New Zealand. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to excellence, he strives to provide entertaining novels that inspire, engage, and captivate readers. Born in Cornwall, England and raised on the Channel Island of Guernsey, Mulvagh relocated to New Zealand as a teenager and has spent a large portion of his life travelling the globe for business and pleasure ever since, including time living in Australia, Hong Kong, and Papua New Guinea. "I have always been a serial daydreamer and storyteller, especially when I make stuff up," he says. "Even better when the stuff I make up and write about is based in historical fact, and even better when it's military related." Mulvagh lives on the rural fringe of Auckland City with his wife in a home surrounded by native trees and birds. As an author of fictional novels, he is dedicated to providing high-quality rollicking yarns that entertain and captivate readers. For more information, visit www.danmulvaghauthor.com.

