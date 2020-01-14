New HOBO® Bluetooth Analog-Input Data Loggers Enable Easy Remote Data Access

Ideal for anyone looking to monitor indoor environments such as office buildings, residential spaces, warehouses, indoor grow facilities, server rooms, museums, and more – these loggers feature built-in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to wirelessly transmit indoor monitoring data to mobile devices, at any time. And both models support new Self-Describing (SD) sensors, which automatically communicate configuration information, making deployment fast and easy.

With just a smart phone or tablet and Onset's free HOBOmobile® app, users can configure their HOBO MX Multi-Channel data loggers, read out data, view data in graphs, check operational status, configure alarm notifications, and share data files – all with no dedicated equipment beyond a mobile device. And, with the new MX Gateway, consumers can remotely access data via Onset's cloud-based HOBOlink® software, where they can also setup and receive out-of-range alarm notifications via email or SMS text.

"Along with increased accessibility to data, MX Multi-Channel loggers can be deployed quickly with Self-Describing (SD) sensors for simple setup," said Onset product manager, Scott Ellis. "And existing sensors are also compatible, for a wide range of measurements. Add the MX Gateway, and you can view and analyze data remotely, plus create custom dashboards for easier data visualization with HOBOlink software – for a true end-to-end solution."

Onset is a leading supplier and trusted manufacturer of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company's founding in 1981.

