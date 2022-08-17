New Holistic K-12 Education Training Program for Parents and Teachers

Creative Lives announces a national training program for educators and parents based on Ellen Tadd's Framework for Wise Education®

THETFORD, Vt., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerned about the state of education, Creative Lives director and educator Maureen Burford looked outside the box for answers to questions like: How can we antidote the stresses of teaching in challenging times? How can we inspire students to engage in learning and help them develop as whole, healthy people? Burford found detailed answers in Ellen Tadd's pioneering Framework for Wise Education®.

Tadd's Framework orients education to support children's wellbeing and potential. This new holistic approach is based on her discoveries about the human energy, or chakra, system and its fundamental role in human development. The training, that can be integrated into any educational setting or curriculum, includes strategies that help educators cultivate their own wisdom and wellbeing — and help children foster a love of learning, tackle challenges, form positive relationships, and develop their unique gifts.

Ellen Tadd's Framework for Wise Education® program is a 9-week virtual course and is available for educators and parents serving children from birth through high school. With a 10-year history of educating adults and developing award-winning Framework curricula for youth, Creative Lives' programs are now available nationwide.

"I have taken many courses and participated in many professional development experiences. This particular training has been perhaps the most fulfilling of them all - teaching me so much about myself while simultaneously enabling me to better support those around me to realize their potential in the classroom and outside of it. Theoretical and practical, these courses have helped me be more intentional and reflective in my parenting, in my work in education, and in all other aspects of my life." –Katie Mannix, educator and parent

Creative Lives is a 501(c)3 based in Vermont. It is our mission to foster character development, learning, and wellbeing in young people by attending to the healthy maturation of their minds, bodies, inner lives, and their capacity to care for others. Since 2012, we have applied Ellen Tadd's Framework for Wise Education® to learning environments for youth and have trained adults in this pedagogy. Practitioner outcomes demonstrate significant improvements for students in academic achievement, resolving anxiety, building self-esteem, cultivating emotional wellbeing, and developing resilience; 94% of trainees report gains in their own wellbeing. Schedule an introductory workshop or join the 9-week Fall course.

Contact: Maureen Burford

802-272-5950

[email protected]

