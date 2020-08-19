New Holland Member Benefit Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hemp Association is proud to announce that our Partners at New Holland Agriculture launched a new Member Benefit Program for members of the National Hemp Association (NHA).

New Holland has recognized the importance of the emerging hemp industry. Our relationship continues to provide a new customer base that will allow growth and profitability for both organizations

We firmly believe that American industry is trending towards bio-sustainability and hemp plays a critical role in the establishment of a new economic paradigm. The National Hemp Association and New Holland are dedicated to shifting the perception of hemp as being an alternative crop to a mainstream commodity.

The National Hemp Association member benefit program provides special incentives on eligible units from July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

"We believe that hemp represents a significant agricultural and industrial opportunity," said Brett Davis, Vice President for New Holland North America. "Hemp is important for increasing agricultural sustainability and crop diversity, and New Holland is pleased to support hemp growers through the program."

You can learn more about how New Holland supports the growing hemp industry by visiting www.betterhempharvest.com .

Who qualifies for the NHA member benefit program?

Any members of the National Hemp Association who have been a member for at least 60 days qualify for savings on New Holland equipment.

How does someone join the NHA?

Individuals or Businesses can join the National Hemp Association by visiting our website https://nationalhempassociation.org/membership-has-its-advantages/ .

How do Members get the Discount?

NHA Members of 60 days or longer can visit us online at https://nationalhempassociation.org/nhmemberbenefits/ to see the discounts available through your authorized New Holland Dealer

Contact your local New Holland Dealer for details!

About the National Hemp Association:

NHA is a non-profit corporation, based in Washington D.C. with more than 50,000 supporters and members, is dedicated to the development of the domestic hemp industry. www.nationalhempassociation.org

New Holland Agriculture is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at www.cnhindustrial.com .

For more information contact:

National Hemp Association:

Erica Stark, Executive Director, 202-706-3911, [email protected]

For New Holland North America:

Aimee Culbert, Press Office, [email protected]

