New Holland Spirits Launches New Vodka Brand and Michigan's Official Drink of Summer

Lake Life Vodka is available at grocers and select independent retailers throughout the state at a suggested retail price of $19.99 per 750 milliliter bottle. Fans can also enjoy the new vodka at New Holland Brewing's two West Michigan locations: Pub on 8th and The Knickerbocker.

"Lake Life stands on its own in the vodka category while keeping true to our craft roots," said Brad Kamphuis, director of distillery operations at New Holland Brewing Co. "We're proud to distill in Michigan and have bottled the feeling that arises on Friday afternoon when heading out for a weekend at the lake. We wanted to create a vodka for locals that truly goes hand in hand with beach and boat excursions."

The new vodka features a smooth entry with subtle sweetness, followed by hints of spice, and finishes crisp, clean and quick. Lake Life Vodka will join New Holland's existing selection of spirits consisting of gin, rum, whiskey, bourbon and canned cocktails.

In tandem with the release, New Holland is also releasing the official drink of summer, Lake Life Lemonade.

Lake Life Lemonade*

1 oz. Lake Life Vodka

1 oz. Orange Liqueur

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

Shake and strain over ice into a Collins glass

Top with carbonated soda

*Sip responsibly

For more information on Lake Life Vodka, please visit lakelifespirits.com and join the conversation online by tagging #LakeLife and @NewHollandSpirits on Facebook and Instagram.

About New Holland Brewing Company

For more than 20 years, New Holland Brewing Company has been an integral member of the artisan approach, pursuing playful creativity in its authentic beer, spirits and foodservice. New Holland believes the notion of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for customers, including at its two brewpubs in Grand Rapids and Holland, Michigan. New Holland brews at least 20 beers each year, in addition to their flagship stout, Dragon's Milk™, a full line of spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. To learn more, visit www.NewHollandBrew.com.

