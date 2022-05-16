New Hollywood Hot Spot Intended to Define New Era of Entertaining; The Trophy Room Opens Doors Spring 2022

Just Off Hollywood Boulevard on Gower, A Nod to the Turn of the Century, The Trophy Room Created for Private Events

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former home to one of the world's most superlative private collections of antebellum carriages including Rockefeller's curtain coach from 1850, the tucked away Tudor-styled building on Gower just west of Hollywood Boulevard has been reimagined into a glamorous and intimate high-end event space, called The Trophy Room. The 3,600-square foot venue will become available for private events for 102-400 party goers starting May 1st. A series of familiarization events for meeting, event and wedding planners, location scouts, publicists, production designers, the press, studios, record companies and event rental companies, will be held in the months of June and July every Wednesday, beginning June 1st, for which one can RSVP here . For invitations to tour the space, call (323) 793-9106.

The Trophy Room is a romantic walk back to genteel times when men wore tuxedos to dinner, women peeked from under cloche hats and movie goers swooned over Douglas Fairbanks, Greta Garbo, and Joan Crawford.

Created by John Tilley, CEO of the Los Angeles-based Jacmar Companies (whose late father William built the structure in 1999), the space is filled with art deco, art nouveau and Victorian antiquities.

Through a private and gated parking lot, guests enter through a set of oversized arched heavy wooden doors with the Trophy Room crest painted upon them and into a high ceiling space with a warm living-room feel.

The main room features a wide-plank, white oak herringbone floor, the bar a 1920's historic patterned hexagon tile and the mezzanine, a thick wool tartan carpet.

Sets of red, Chesterfield leather, button-tufted sofas make conversation settees and the room is surrounded in red oak-paneled walls filled with art and the senior Tilley's exceptional collection of exotic animal taxidermy.

A two-story centerpiece wood bar is fronted by an art deco-leaf motif tin bas-relief. Shiny brass foot rails are held in place by the trunks of generous-sized brass sculpted elephant heads. A dazzling and underlit collection of crystal decanters showcase handmade mixologist secrets on the barback.

Cozy alcoves on the sides of the room are flanked in Depression-glass showcases filled with conversation pieces that range from a Chinese saber of the 1700s to war/military relics of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Upstairs, deep leather chairs beckon a good cigar and rare scotch. A weighty Brunswick Kling pool table with a wide stance and mother-of-pearl inlaid details stands adjacent to an antique cue collection enticing guests for a game of pool, billiards, or snooker.

"The Trophy Room is not a nightclub, but a very special private event space for discerning groups of 102 seated inside and up to 400, if they use the twinkle-lit patio," said John Tilley. "Though my father left us in 2013, his legacy lives on in this unique space," he smiles.

ABOUT: The Trophy Room is an uncommon event venue in the heart of Hollywood created to transport guests to the glamourous days of art deco, art nouveau and Victorian sensibilities. Filled with antiquities collected by the late William Tilley, one of the original real estate developers of Los Angeles, the Trophy Room is an immersion into The Great Gatsby period. For private events only, Trophy Room offers a catering kitchen, full bar, outside patio, projector screen, and a gated secluded parking lot.

Press contacts:

Alyson Dutch

BROWN + DUTCH PUBLIC RELATIONS, INC.

310.456.7151, [email protected]

SOURCE Trophy Room