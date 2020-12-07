New Holographic Patent Combined With 5G Wi-Fi

VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Kadish, M.D., President of New York Medical College (NYMC) and Touro College and University System (TCUS), announced that NYMC has been granted a new patent, #10,863,274, in holographic Wi-Fi transmission. The newly granted patent will be used in several areas of medical imaging, education and telemedicine, as well as commercial applications in industrial markets and the entertainment industry.

"This patent adds to our extensive portfolio of patents in the area of holography, which will be one of the emerging technologies of communication. Its adoption is even more important as the world changes its behavior because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Kadish. "Adding to the strength of our portfolio in this area is the adoption of 5G wireless network technology. It will allow our Wi-Fi transmissions for holograms to stream on a broader scale and at a lower cost therefore making it available in the mainstream market."

Lisa Pamintuan, Director of Technology Business Development, Touro College and University System, added, "People who see holograms today are struck by the seamless blend of virtual and augmented images with reality itself."

The holograms as seen in venues, which have fascinated viewers around the world, can now be controlled by a device as simple as a smartphone using the high data transmission enabled by 5G wireless technology systems. "The public has seen examples of holograms in concerts and in arenas but the day to day use in home entertainment, telemedicine and education can now be unleashed and will change communications in all aspects of daily life," says Pamintuan.

Founded in 1860, New York Medical College (NYMC) is one of the oldest and largest health sciences colleges in the country with nearly 1,500 students and 330 residents and clinical fellows, more than 2,600 faculty members and 23,500 living alumni. The College, which joined the Touro College and University System in 2011, is located in Westchester County, New York, and offers degrees from the School of Medicine, the Graduate School of Basic Medical Sciences, the School of Health Sciences and Practice, the Touro College of Dental Medicine at NYMC and the Touro College School of Health Sciences' nursing program at NYMC. NYMC provides a wide variety of clinical training opportunities for students, residents, and practitioners.

