New Home Community Debuts in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Watercrest (RichmondAmerican.com/Watercrest), offering Seasons™ Collection floor plans designed to place homeownership within reach (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsORL).

Grand Opening Event

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Watercrest on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, train rides for kids, a chance to win a special giveaway, and a limited-time Grand Opening offer. See more information at RichmondAmerican.com/WatercrestGO.

About Watercrest

New homes from the low $200s

2 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,800 sq. ft.

Nearby lakes, with water-view homesites available

Community pool

Watercrest is located at 710 Spring Creek Drive in Auburndale.

Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this exciting new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

