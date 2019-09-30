New Home Community Debuts in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Lake Smart Pointe (RichmondAmerican.com/LakeSmartPointe), offering Seasons™ Collection floor plans designed to place homeownership within reach (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsORL).

Grand Opening Event

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Lake Smart Pointe on Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy model home tours, complimentary refreshments, family activities—including a DJ and train rides—and a chance to win exciting giveaways. See more information at RichmondAmerican.com/WinterHavenGO.

About Lake Smart Pointe

New homes from the upper $100s

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

2 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,800 sq. ft.

Observation deck on Lake Smart

Hundreds of design options

Lake Smart Pointe is located at 2560 Lucerne Park Road in Winter Haven.

Call 407.674.5732 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this exceptional new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

