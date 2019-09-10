New Home Developments In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is excited to announce it recently purchased land for a new community in Leesburg—slated to open in early 2020. The builder is also releasing new homesites at several existing communities throughout the Orlando area.

NEW DEVELOPMENT IN LEESBURG

Richmond American Homes has purchased 97 homesites for a new community development in Leesburg, with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020. Select homesites will border the Lake Harris Conservation Area, and residents will also enjoy easy pedestrian access to the adjacent Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex. The builder plans to offer its popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsORL)—featuring versatile floor plans with 3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approximately 2,800 square feet and hundreds of design options. The community will also include natural gas access.

NEW HOMESITES NOW AVAILABLE AT THE FOLLOWING SEASONS™ COLLECTION COMMUNITIES:

Seasons at Hillside in Leesburg

From the low $200s

3-car garages available • Natural gas access

Lake Smart Pointe in Winter Haven

From the upper $100s

Affordable homes by the lake • Community observation deck

The Preserve at Sunrise in Groveland

From the low $200s

Community pool, cabana and playground

Westerly

From the mid $200s

3-car garages available • Community pool and cabana

View communities at RichmondAmerican.com/ORLNewHomesites.

For more information, call 407.287.6285.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

