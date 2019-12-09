New home seller resource, Selling Later, lets 2020 sellers start now to sell their home later

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If 2020 Spring sellers know now that they want to sell later, and 2020 Spring buyers know now that they want to buy later, why does everyone have to wait for months to do anything about it? The answer is, they shouldn't. That is why Wendy Gilch, CEO and frustrated home seller, and her team created Selling Later.

Last year, the average home seller started thinking about selling their home 5 to 10 months in advance. Home buyers spent 4 to 12 months searching for their new home. Yet, the average residential real estate transaction took 68 days. The home sellers that waited months to start the process had only 68 days to sell and find a new home! "When you apply that timeline today, you will see that there is a large mass of home sellers and buyers that know now they want to make a housing move in Spring/Summer 2020," says Gilch. "However, there is nowhere for home sellers to announce their future sale publically, nor is there a place for future buyers to see what will be coming on the market later. We fill that void by allowing future home sellers to post now, connect now, and gain time to sell later."

The Selling Later Process

2020 home sellers can post their home based on the month they want to sell. 2020 home buyers can view homes based on the month they wish to buy and submit inquiries on homes they are interested in. Home sellers will then use their inquiries to get into an agreement with a buyer in advance, or use their inquiries as a kickstarter for when they are ready to list their home.

Home sellers can post their home, regardless of how they choose to sell. Those that are unsure of how they want to sell their home can use Selling Later as a way to test the market and 'get their feet wet.' "Real estate is no longer a one size fits all industry," says Gilch. "While we do educate home sellers on their selling options, we don't sell homes, nor will we sell their contact information for sales leads. It truly is a resource specifically made for future home sellers and future home buyers."

Selling Later was created by a frustrated home seller and is an independent resource for home sellers and buyers.

It is free to make a Selling Later account, and there is a small, one-time fee to post your home ( $15 to $30 ). A portion of every post is donated to small nonprofits.

Selling Later is a resource community and does not sell homes, nor does it accept commissions or referral fees.

