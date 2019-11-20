New Homes are Where the Heart is: 60% of Buyers Prefer a New Build According to Property Rescue

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UK homebuyers would rather invest in a new build than an older home, according to a new study by Property Rescue.

The leading property buyers ran a survey and found that two thirds of young buyers between 20 and 30, and those aged 60+ would rather move into a new build, with a third of the latter's main reasoning being to avoid a chain.

Only those aged 41-50 would prefer to move into an old home, with almost 30% prioritising the charm and features of a period build and a quarter believing them to be built to last.

Other major reasons as to why buyers prefer old homes include more space, the main reason among the 48% of 31-40-year-olds who would prioritise older homes, and moving into an established neighbourhood, the reason a quarter of those aged 51 and above who prefer old builds.

Danny Nieberg, Director at Property Rescue said, "There are many benefits to purchasing both new and older builds. For many young buyers moving from rented homes to their own, avoiding a chain can often be both time saving and a lot less stressful."

As well as avoiding a chain, no work being required was also the main reason for almost a quarter of those under 30, while energy efficiency is the key reason for one in five aged between 51 and 60.

