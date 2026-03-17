New Homes Now Selling at The Lakes in Mountain House, CA

Campelli at Lakehaven to Hold a Grand Opening Event on April 18

Model Homes Available to Tour

The Lakes at Mountain House Master-Planned Community Has 900 New Homes for Sale

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rurka Homes has announced that 61 homes are now selling at Campelli at Lakehaven, the newest neighborhood in The Lakes at Mountain House. The premier master-planned community is located in the heart of California's newest city.

Model homes are available to tour, and an official Grand Opening event will take place on April 18 at 1771 N. Hema Malini Lane.

"Campelli's thoughtful floor plans, high-quality amenities, gorgeous walking and biking paths, and the strong community feel of Mountain House make this new neighborhood a must-see for prospective homebuyers in the Bay Area," said Nick Arenson, Homebuilding President at Rurka Homes. "Future residents will appreciate the master-planned nature of Mountain House, with its safe neighborhoods, nearby shopping and restaurants, and top-rated schools."

Campelli at Lakehaven features 61 single-family detached homes with modern floor plans ranging in size from 2,157 square feet to 3,027 square feet. These energy-efficient two-story homes can be built with up to six bedrooms and up to four-and-a-half bathrooms and feature Rurka Homes' signature craftsmanship and thoughtfully designed floor plans. All Campelli at Lakehaven homes have two-car garages. Prices begin in the high-$800,000* range.

"This community represents our passion for thoughtful design, premium craftsmanship, and building neighborhoods that truly enhance the way families live," said Marc Rico, Director of Sales and Marketing at Rurka Homes and Altamont Development. "We're honored to welcome families who will make this community their own."

Residents of Campelli at Lakehaven will enjoy access to scenic walking trails, parks and neighborhood amenities. In addition, residents will be in walking or biking proximity to highly ranked neighborhood schools; multiple open spaces, parks, and playgrounds; Cordes Village Plaza, Arya Farm Produce, and The Market at Mountain House shopping centers that provide all the essentials, including Safeway, Starbucks, Chipotle, and more. Pombo Elementary School will open later this year within The Lakes and will be the 10th school to support the growing population of Mountain House.

Mountain House became a city in 2024 and is already making headlines for its top-rated schools and thoughtfully envisioned spaces. Mountain House continues to enhance public spaces, with the second phase of Central Park underway, adding recreational features, playgrounds and gathering areas, while the highly anticipated aquatic center, amphitheater, baseball and soccer fields, and tennis courts will offer year-round opportunities for entertainment, fitness, and outdoor community events.

Mountain House boasts proximity to the San Francisco Bay Area and is approximately a 30‑minute drive from several East Bay cities, and under an hour away from San Jose, Oakland and Sacramento. Mountain House is bordered by Tracy, the second most populated city in San Joaquin County.

For more information about new homes by Rurka Homes now selling at The Lakes, visit: https://www.rurkahomes.com/new-homes/california/san-joaquin-county

*Pricing is accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change at any time.

About Rurka Homes

Rurka Homes is the trusted name Bay Area homebuyers turn to for elevated living experiences. We serve as a reliable partner in creating something truly special – homes built with distinctive architecture, premium materials and individual attention that honors every unique story.

When making one of life's biggest decisions, homebuyers deserve authentic value, local heritage and service that's thoughtfully responsive to their needs. This commitment defines everything we do, from our carefully selected neighborhoods to our personalized approach to homebuilding.

For more information about Rurka Homes, visit: rurkahomes.com

SOURCE Rurka Homes