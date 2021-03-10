New Hope Energy Receives ISCC Plus Global Certification

TYLER, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hope Energy is pleased to announce that our Trinity Oaks Tyler Plant has received the Internationally recognized ISCC Plus™ mass balance certification for our Pyrolysis Oil and other co-products.

ISCC ("International Sustainability and Carbon Certification") is an internationally recognized system for the sustainability certification of energy. The standard applies to all stages of the value chain and is recognized worldwide.

We work closely with our plastic providers so that the raw materials we use meet the high sustainability requirements of the ISCC Plus Standard throughout the entire supply chain.

With this certification our products can be further processed into virgin plastic resins with certified recycled content. This is an important milestone for plastics on their pathway to a circular economy and in fixing the plastic problem. The mass-balance approach makes it possible to track the amount and sustainability characteristics of circular content in the value chain and attribute it based on verifiable bookkeeping.

At the same time, we are helping our customers to reduce their own carbon footprint and are offering them a drop-in solution that they can implement in their existing production processes.

Within the framework of our Joint Development and Commercialization Agreement, Lummus Technologies is further scaling our solutions for global licensing of the ISCC certified technology.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit our websites at www.newhopeenergy.com or www.sustainabletradezone.com.

About New Hope Energy

New Hope Energy, is a Tyler, Texas, based company owned by Johnny and Karen Combs. New Hope Energy was established to create solutions to the plastic waste crisis facing the world. New Hope Energy is a vertically integrated organization which designs and manufactures state of the art equipment for converting plastic and solid waste into renewable resources to facilitate the circular economy. New Hope is currently working with national brands and major oil companies to help them meet their sustainability goals.

About Lummus Technology

With a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing and implementing process technologies. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

