New Hope Fertility Center Opens State of the Art Laboratory

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hope Fertility Center is proud to announce their new state of the art laboratory. The new facility has accomplished what most consider science-fiction, the ability to perform non-invasive chromosomal screening (NICS) of embryos. One of the foremost fertility centers in New York City and the United States, New Hope is once again leading the way with this new technology, being the first IVF Center on the east coast to offer embryo testing without the need for invasive biopsies. Furthermore, the entire process is performed onsite, which reduces costs and removes the need to outsource sample processing. The new laboratory space provides safer and more accurate testing capabilities with rapid turnaround time that will increase successful pregnancy rates in women going through the IVF process.

Dr. John Zhang is the Founder and CEO of New Hope Fertility Center where he has served as the Medical Director since opening in 2004 and has overseen its expansion internationally within the fertility networks of China and Mexico. A true pioneer in the area of minimally invasive (Natural Cycle and Mini-IVF™) fertility care, Dr. John Zhang is an active researcher and medical technology developer. He has been behind several notable achievements in the area of assisted reproductive technology (ART) and has been named one of New York's Top Doctors.

The NICS platform, originally developed by Yikon (a 2009 joint venture between its Co-founders and Harvard University), analyzes cell-free embryonic DNA released in spent culture medium. New Hope Fertility Center is proud to collaborate with Yikon, pushing the boundaries of science and making this technology a reality for patients worldwide.

NICS is a non-invasive approach to Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidies (PGT-A). Key features include:

100% NPV (Negative Predictive Value) - which means that if we say the embryo is healthy, it is!

Non-Invasive - no embryo biopsy is needed, therefore relieving the embryo from additional stress.

Decreased risk of sample loss - culture media is much easier to handle and less likely to be lost than biopsied cells(s).

Highly Precise - NICS reports the genetic composition of the embryo as a whole compared with traditional PGT-A biopsy techniques.

Accurate and Reproducible - High accuracy and reproducibility of PGT-A results are ensured by patented MALBAC technology

