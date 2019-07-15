New Hope Fertility Center Protects Patients' Specimens Throughout New York City Blackout

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hope Fertility Center, through our technology and innovation, has protected all of our patients' specimens throughout the terrible hours of the NYC blackout. All of our genetic material has been unaffected and completely safe. A power outage, though extremely rare, will occasionally occur. New Hope Fertility Center has extensive quality assurance protocols as well as state-of-the-art technology to deal with emergency situations like this one. We make it our priority to ensure every patient's specimens are kept safe. Additionally, we have a highly-skilled and experienced emergency response team prepared 24/7 to deal with crisis scenarios when needed.

We sympathize with each New Yorker who suffered through this ordeal but we assure our patients, during times such as these, you can rely on our dedicated team and cutting-edge technology. It is important that our patients, patients' families and our community know that even during unpredictable and extreme events, we are prepared, and will always be prepared.

SOURCE New Hope Fertility Center