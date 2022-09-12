New Hope Network Announces Strategic Partnerships with SPINS and HowGood

Collaboration will provide product intelligence to strengthen the integrity of the

Natural Products Expos and marketplace

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inform Markets' New Hope Network, producer of Natural Products Expos East and West, is excited to announce strategic partnerships with HowGood, the world's largest product sustainability database, and SPINS, a leading wellness-focused data company and provider of the industry's most advanced product intelligence platform, to harness the power of data for a practical and powerful digital discovery tool.

The tool will officially launch at Natural Products Expo West, returning to Anaheim, CA March 7-11, 2023, and will be used by buyers and brands at the two Natural Products Expos and year-round. Through digital discovery, New Hope will better serve the needs of the market by increasing transparency and bringing sustainability and other ESG considerations into the buying process while extending New Hope Network's standards process in a way that broadens and strengthens the integrity of the show floor and marketplace.

"Our role at New Hope Network has always been making connections between retailers and CPG brands, guided by our values of integrity, sustainability and purpose," explained Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President and Market Leader at Informa Markets' New Hope Network. "Our marketplace is exploding, with the U.S. natural and organic industry forecasted to surpass $400 billion by 2030.1 This growth makes it more important than ever for us to work with best-in-class partners such as HowGood and SPINS who can help us provide solutions that emphasize integrity and transparency."

Expanding upon the decades long partnership with SPINS will allow New Hope Network to extend its standards process and deliver greater product and ingredient transparency at events.

"SPINS has been a proud partner and supporter of the New Hope Network as they continue to play a vital role for the health and wellness industry. Now, we are expanding our partnership by making available the world's most advanced product intelligence platform that powers stronger collaboration between brands and retailers to transform merchandising and power modern commerce," said Jay Lovelace, President of SPINS.

Partnering with HowGood will allow Informa Markets' New Hope Network to bring climate and other ESG considerations to its events by leveraging the power of the world's largest database on food and personal care product sustainability. With data and analysis for more than 33,000 ingredients and materials, HowGood powers strategic decision-making for leading brands, retailers, and suppliers to measure, improve and communicate their environmental and social impact.

"Our collective vision is to help brands, retailers, and suppliers further align with the sustainability-related values of a rapidly growing share of consumers," said Alexander Gillett, CEO of HowGood. "We are thrilled for the potential impact this new partnership will deliver, giving even more brands the ability to be discovered for their sustainability attributes and seamlessly communicate this information to potential buyers, providing unparalleled transparency and insight."

1Source: New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet.

For more information visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About HowGood

HowGood is an independent research company with the world's largest database on food and personal care product sustainability. With data and analysis for more than 33,000 ingredients, chemicals, and materials, HowGood helps leading brands, retailers and suppliers improve their environmental and social impact. Through in-depth, ingredient-level insights on factors ranging from greenhouse gas emissions to animal welfare to labor risk, HowGood data powers strategic decision-making for the sourcing, manufacturing, merchandising, and marketing of sustainable products. Learn more at www.howgood.com.

About SPINS

SPINS LLC is a wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry. Over the past two decades, the wide adoption of SPINS' Product Intelligence has led to a common language used across the industry as well as laid the foundation for the next generation of innovation, while providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that drive growth for our clients & partners and contribute to a healthier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

