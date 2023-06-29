New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal Announces Winners of Annual NBJ Awards

BOULDER, Colo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ), an Informa Markets brand, has announced the winners of the prestigious NBJ Awards for 2022. The annual business achievement awards recognize industry leaders exemplary of strong market performance achieved with integrity. Winners are determined by a panel of NBJ's editorial advisory board and celebrate innovation, leadership excellence, transparency, scientific rigor and more, honoring individuals, companies and organizations large and small.

According to NBJ Editor-in-Chief Rick Polito, "In 2022 and on into 2023, the nutrition industry has encountered a combination of challenges. Supplement company executives have endured a swing from the highest growth NBJ has ever tracked to the lowest. When we examined who might win this year's awards, we looked at these challenges and other pressing issues facing the industry and came at it in a way that matches the winners to the world in which they operate. Growth is only one part of what we look at -- good growth is nothing without good intentions."

The 2022 NBJ Awards winners across 10 categories include:

MaryRuth's Organics, Established Company Leadership and Growth Award

Gainful, Scaling Company Leadership and Growth Award

Planet FWD, Emerging Company Leadership and Growth Award

Lief Labs, Management Achievement Award

Women in Nutraceuticals (WIN), Efforts on Behalf of Industry Award

Nuritas , Science and Innovation Award

WishGarden Herbs, Supply Chain Integrity Award

dōTERRA Mission and Philanthropy Award

Native Botanicals, Stewardship Award

INICIVOX , Education Award

Winners will be celebrated in-person at the NBJ Summit Awards Dinner on Wednesday July 26, 2023, and their stories will be featured in the July issue of Nutrition Business Journal.

Industry members can visit Nutrition Business Journal online and follow on LinkedIn to join in on ongoing conversations. For information on NBJ's company plans or corporate subscriptions, please reach out to [email protected].

