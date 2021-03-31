New Horizon Biotech Inc. Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizon Biotech Inc. (NHB) has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $256,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on the effectiveness of horizontal, pressurizable single-use fermentors as scalable replacements for vertical, conventional and single-use fermentors in the production of therapeutically-relevant biologics.

With a design based on core engineering principles to aid in the growth of microorganisms, this single-use fermentor overcomes the size and productivity limitations associated with current single-use fermentors. Modules that can be adjoined horizontally, coupled with single-use bag technology, simplify drug-making capacity expansion and throughput. This novel single-use fermentor offers a new, more productive, more efficient approach for bringing cost-effective biologic drugs to market quickly.

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, Director at the NSF Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

"This NSF award validates our development program leading to a new paradigm allowing cost savings and rapid capacity expansion for the production of biotherapeutics" said Ernest Stadler, Founder and CEO of NHB. "NSF funding enables us to build a working production unit that will demonstrate critical performance capabilities of our unique design."

Businesses awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant (up to $256,000), become eligible to apply for a Phase II (up to $1,000,000). Small businesses with Phase II funding are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party investment or sales.

Startups or entrepreneurs who submit a three-page Project Pitch will know within one month if they meet the program's objectives to support innovative technologies that show promise of commercial and/or societal impact and involve a level of technical risk. Small businesses with innovative science and technology solutions, and commercial potential are encouraged to apply. Proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Learn more about America's Seed Fund powered by NSF at: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/about/

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE New Horizon Biotech Inc.

Related Links

http://www.newhorizonbiotech.com

