New Horizon Church in Jackson, MS to be the site of nationwide pre-Dobbs abortion case prayer event

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From coast to coast, border to border, pro-life leaders and activists will join Family Research Council in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday, November 28, for Pray Together for Life. The nationwide prayer event will take place three days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. For decades, pro-life Americans have prayed and worked to see Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy, overturned. This decision could be the case that sends Roe to the dustbin of history.

FRC President Tony Perkins made the following statement:

"America is again at a defining moment as the Court considers the future of abortion in America. We are gathering to pray that the U.S. Supreme Court makes the right decision. Across ethnic lines, denominational lines, generational lines, and political lines, we will gather in one accord, with one mind to pray for America and a return to an understanding that every life has value because it is created in the image of God.

"Join us in praying for the justices, the lawyers, and especially the unborn and their mothers whom this decision will impact," concluded Perkins.

Mary Szoch, the Director of the Center for Human Dignity at FRC, remarked, "Abortion is a stain on our nation's history. As we approach Dobbs, we must pray for our nation to live up to the principles inscribed by our Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence—'that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.' We must pray for the end to the evil of abortion that has pitted mothers and fathers against their children and torn our nation apart. And we must pray for the day when every person—born and unborn—is treated with dignity and respect."

Mark Harris, Vice President, Association of Churches & Ministries at FRC, invited churches and families around the nation to join in prayer:

"Through this live stream prayer gathering, we are asking families, small groups in homes, and church congregations to join with us during this 90-minute program as we Pray Together for Life on Sunday evening, November 28 at 7:00 pm CT. We hope you and your community will join us and stand for life," concluded Harris.

WHAT: Pray Together for Life

WHEN: November 28, 2021, 7:00 – 8:30 pm CT (doors open at 6:00 pm CT)

WHERE: New Horizon Church (1750 Ellis Ave., Suite 200, Jackson, MS 39204), or online at praytogetherforlife.com.

To obtain media credentials for this event, please email [email protected].

