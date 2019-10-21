New Horizon Health and Prenetics Establish Strategic Partnership to Launch ColoClear, the Chinese rival to ColoGuard, in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia

Mr. Yeqing Zhu, CEO of New Horizon, stated, "Since company inception in 2013, our mission is to make our technology available to as many people as possible throughout Asia in the fight against Colon Cancer. With ColoClear, we have now validated through multi-center clinical studies that it is the leading non-invasive colon cancer stool DNA test in the market here in Asia. We are extremely excited to partner with Prenetics for the technical transfer and commercialization of ColoClear in Hong Kong and for Southeast Asia."

Mr. Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, stated, "Colon Cancer is one of the most common cancers in Hong Kong and in Southeast Asia. It is also most often diagnosed at too late of a stage and one which is highly preventable with early detection. With ColoClear, it is a true technological Game Changer in terms of performance and can be accessible by millions of people in the region. Through our initial market research, we have already received immensely positive responses from Insurers, clinics, hospitals, and consumers on ColoClear. Together with New Horizon, we look to significantly reduce both the mortality and incidence rate of Colon Cancer in the region."

ColoClear is backed by strong science and robust clinical research. ColoClear is a non-invasive screening test for individuals who are at risk of developing colon cancer.

About New Horizons

New Horizon Health is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative products for the early detection of cancer with emphasis on GI and lung cancer. Founded in 2013 with operations in Beijing and Hangzhou, the company is the dominant player in China for colorectal cancer screening. So far, NHH has completed three rounds over US$100M capital financing from highly reputable VC/PE firms, including VMS Group, Qiming Venture, Legend Capital, Softbank China and more.

About Prenetics

Prenetics is a leading global genetic testing and digital health company. Prenetics operates its direct to consumer genomics business via its two brands, CircleDNA in Asia and DNAFit in Europe. The company has a team of over 150 people and is spread across 10 offices in Asia, Europe and South Africa.

Prenetics has received over USD 50-million in strategic funding from Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, Ping An and more.

Prenetics' mission is to help people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with personalized, predictive, and preventive measures in the form of the latest, proven innovations in DNA and mobile technology.

