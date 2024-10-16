New Horizon Health Center Celebrates ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Brownsville!

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 19, 2024, the New Horizon Health Center, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 18th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event for the whole family.

"Community Health Centers like New Horizon Health Center play a vital role in addressing health disparities, but collaboration is key. By partnering with various community-based organizations in the Rio Grande Valley, we are leveraging our collective strengths to create a more comprehensive approach to health and wellbeing. Together, we empower individuals, promote prevention, and foster a healthier environment for everyone in the RGV. It's this community-driven approach that truly enhances our ability to tackle the challenges we face and build a brighter, healthier future for this community" said Jason Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of the New Horizon Health Center.

Families will enjoy a day of fun including live music, physical activities, free health screenings and COVID-19 and flu vaccinations; and referrals to community health services. In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support for participants in this local health fair as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving! ® in the city of Brownsville" concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 9am to 1pm Location: Gladys Porter Zoo

500 E. Ringgold St. Brownsville, TX 78520 Cost: FREE!

For the nationwide 2024 ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® schedule please visit, https://www.healthyamericas.org/calendar-get-up-get-moving or call 1-866-783-2645. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/juntos .

SOURCE Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF)