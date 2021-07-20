New Horizons Computer Learning Center Has a New Partner in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers is excited to announce its new franchise location opening, New Horizons Dallas. New Horizons has partnered with IT executive Dean Kothia to empower Dallas-Fort Worth individuals and organizations with end-to-end learning solutions in everything from IT training and business applications to leadership development training.

New Horizons Dallas plans to open multiple offices throughout the DFW Metroplex. The first location, already in operation, is located in Plano, TX, at 5851 Legacy Circle, 6th Floor, Plano, TX, 75024. New Horizons Dallas can be reached at (469) 721-6100.

"Dallas is an emerging tech hub, as a certified training partner of Microsoft, our plan at New Horizons Dallas is to provide even more value and help equip our community with the tools and training necessary to stay in-demand as tech professionals," said Dean Kothia, CEO at New Horizons Dallas. Leveraging New Horizons' longstanding partnerships with industry giants such as Microsoft, CompTIA, Cisco, VMWare, Axelos and others, New Horizons Dallas offers training and certifications in a variety of subjects critical to the success of today's IT departments and individual IT professionals. These include Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Networking, Project and IT Service Management, End-User Applications and more.

"I am delighted to welcome Dean Kothia, and the team at New Horizons Dallas, as a new franchise serving the Dallas-Fort Worth markets," said Mikell Parsch, President and CEO of New Horizons Computer Learning Centers. "New Horizons has a rich history as a pioneer in the training industry and continues its reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience. As New Horizons approaches its 40th year in business, we look forward to steadily continuing our mission to Empower People Around the World to Succeed Through Learning." To welcome our valued New Horizons customers to New Horizons Dallas, we are extending a special offer to all current and previous New Horizons customers in the DFW Metroplex. Complete details of the offer can be found here on our website www.newhorizonsdallas.com.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

Since 1982, New Horizons has provided more than 30 million students with industry-leading technical training that delivers the most relevant and intuitive technical courses and certifications. New Horizons is an authorized partner to the top technology providers. For students that means training with the highest quality source materials and the latest products and technologies. For businesses, it means getting the highest return on their training investment. We are the world's largest independent IT training company.

