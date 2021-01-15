New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Expands Midwest and East Coast Corporate-Managed Markets

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers is one of the largest independent providers of career and technology training and today the company announced expanded corporate management in 12 new markets. Among those are Livonia, Kalamazoo, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Troy in Michigan; Chicago and Rosemont in Illinois; Nashua, New Hampshire; New York City and Westchester in New York; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio.

This expansion will provide clients throughout the major markets on the East Coast and Midwest all the technology, leadership and development courses and certifications for reskilling and upskilling their staff. Accelerated Instructor-led classes delivered in New Horizons' high-tech virtual classroom combined with more offerings are available as companies adjust and manage their training needs during the pandemic.

"New Horizons is the largest independent provider of technology training and these newest markets add significantly to our market share of company-managed markets," said Allen Middleton, New Horizons' Vice President of Corporate Sales. "The New Horizons brand is growing across the globe which means a broader portfolio of courses for our corporate customers seeking to upskill, reskill, and improve productivity through highly-effective training and development courses and certifications."

New Horizons has been on a rapid pace of accelerating corporate managed markets as companies seek to retrain their workforce for remote working situations. As companies now consider how to bring employees safely back to the office, training opportunities are in high demand, thus driving this most recent expansion project by New Horizons corporate office.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. The New Horizons Global Franchise network spans six continents and over 30 countries. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of today's management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit www.newhorizons.com.

