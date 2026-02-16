/C O R R E C T I O N -- Educate 360/

In the news release, New Horizons Embeds Microsoft Copilot Training Into Microsoft Office Courses to Accelerate Workplace AI Adoption, issued 16-Feb-2026 by Educate 360 over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

New Horizons Embeds Microsoft Copilot Training Into Microsoft Office Courses to Accelerate Workplace AI Adoption

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons, an Educate 360 brand, today announced it is embedding Microsoft Copilot training into all Microsoft Office courses across its portfolio, including Teams, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. The update is designed to help organizations move from AI access to everyday adoption by teaching practical usage inside familiar workflows.

Although many organizations now have access to Copilot Chat for Microsoft 365 users, adoption often stalls due to lack of role based guidance. The new training integrates AI instruction directly into productivity applications employees already use, reinforcing usage at the moment work occurs. For a full list of Microsoft Office courses with exclusive Copilot training visit: https://www.newhorizons.com/find-training/microsoft-office

"By embedding Copilot training into our most widely used Microsoft Office courses, we make AI practical and approachable for every learner," said Tynan Fischer, SVP of Learning Operations at Educate 360. "The goal is not isolated AI training. It is helping people confidently use AI inside the tools they rely on every day."

The courses introduce how Copilot operates within Microsoft 365 and emphasize responsible use, including validation of outputs and appropriate professional judgment.

Learners gain:

Understanding of Copilot Chat within Microsoft 365

Visibility into where Copilot appears across applications

Prompting guidance using the Role, Goal, Context, Constraints framework

Responsible usage practices including accuracy and tone validation

Educate 360 has been a Microsoft training partner for more than 25 years and holds all six Microsoft training designations, qualifying the organization for Microsoft Cloud Training Partner status.

The integrated training model supports consistent adoption across technical and non-technical roles and reduces reliance on standalone AI workshops.

About Educate 360

New Horizons is part of the Educate 360 family of brands. Educate 360 provides professional training across technology, leadership, and process improvement, delivering practical learning designed for real world application and measurable business impact.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Teixidor

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

830-433-7961

Correction: The logo has been updated, and a link to the Microsoft courses has been added to the end of the 2nd paragraph.

SOURCE Educate 360