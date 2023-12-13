New Horizons for CellCore Biosciences: Jen Kelly of Fullscript Joins as Vice President of Business Development

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CellCore Biosciences, the leading name in supplements for mitochondria, drainage, and detox support, has excitedly announced Jen Kelly as their Vice President of Business Development.

Kelly spent over six years at Fullscript and is recognized across the U.S. and Canada as a leading relationship management strategist and market expert within the natural supplement and healthcare practitioner space. With her experience in strategic planning and managing key brand partners, she was instrumental in building notable brands and elevating sales through the Fullscript platform.

CellCore looks forward to Kelly's involvement, with CEO Chris Tisi adding "We're focused on recruiting the best talent in the industry in sales, marketing, and education; and really looking at the opportunity to rapidly accelerate our growth, rooted in the principles of our founding philosophies. With Jen Kelly joining us, we're poised for exponential levels of innovation, expansion, and success."

Jen adds, "CellCore is one of the fastest-growing practitioner brands, and with that, we have a tremendous opportunity to expand, innovate, and pioneer new categories in the supplement landscape. I'm thrilled to join CellCore as they contribute to the evolution of the HCP space, and I'm eager to share the CellCore story with a larger audience."

About CellCore Biosciences:

CellCore is a healthcare practitioner brand that creates natural products and protocols to address common health concerns through proper mitochondrial, drainage, and detoxification support. Full access to research and educational content about CellCore products is available to health practitioners who are registered partners.

In 2021, CellCore was acquired by Private Equity group, Kainos Capital, which has over 20 years of experience working with natural supplement brands to accelerate growth. To learn more, please visit www.cellcore.com.

