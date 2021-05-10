New Horizons Joins the AWS Training Partner Program to Deliver AWS Classroom Training

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons, a global provider of career and technology training , today announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AWS Classroom Training to learners throughout North America. New Horizons has joined the AWS Training Partner Program, which enables AWS Authorized Instructors to deliver training developed by AWS to the New Horizons client base.

As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. The AWS Training Partner Program is designed to recognize training organizations like New Horizons who have a proven and reliable history in technical training. As part of the program, New Horizons delivers AWS Training to enable local IT professionals and businesses to make better use of the cloud.

Courses being offered include:

AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials

Architecting on AWS

Advanced Architecting on AWS

Systems Operations on AWS

AWS Security Essentials

DevOps Engineering on AWS

Security Engineering on AWS

Exam Readiness: AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

AWS Training courses are developed and maintained by AWS experts, ensuring content reflects current best practices. AWS Classroom Training gives learners the opportunity to get live feedback and answers to questions from an expert instructor. Many courses also include hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice skills in a sandbox environment to solidify knowledge. Training also helps prepare learners to take AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential.

"As an AWS Training Partner, New Horizons teaches IT professionals and business leaders how to deliver cloud-based solutions and applications using AWS," said Richard Keaveny, Chief Product & Services Officer at New Horizons. "For nearly 40 years, we have been offering both in-person and virtual classes, which gives learners the flexibility to choose how and when to learn."

"Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS Cloud skills," said Maureen Lonergan, Director, AWS Training and Certification. "AWS Training and Certification, along with our training partners, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS gives learners a path to advance their careers and transform their organizations."

About New Horizons:

New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions has kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for nearly 40 years. With more than 70 locations in North America, the New Horizons Franchise network spans six continents and over 35 countries embracing many cultures and languages. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center.

