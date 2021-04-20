­­New Horizons Partners with Cybint for Global Launch of New Cybersecurity Training Initiative

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, the leading global provider of career and technology training, is partnering with Cybint, a global cyber education company with roots in the Israel Defense Forces and MIT, to deploy its cybersecurity education programs as part of a new offering to corporate clients. This partnership with New Horizons spans hundreds of locations across 35 countries, including over 70 centers in the United States. The Cybint Cybersecurity Essentials Workshop at New Horizons provides expert-led cybersecurity training and access to their online learning platform for one year.

COVID-19 forced millions of individuals to work remotely, enhancing the rise of cybersecurity threats. The increased focus on cybersecurity awareness and preparation in the workforce is what drove New Horizons to partner with the cyber education powerhouse. When it comes to businesses, the first line of cyber defense is its employees as human error accounts for 95% of cybersecurity breaches, according to Gartner.

"Cybint has a proven track record in bringing highly effective cybersecurity training to Fortune 100 companies, and this is exactly the kind of training our customers have been demanding for a long time," said Dave Saben, EVP and Chief Experience Officer of New Horizons Computer Learning Centers. "The impact of it serves as the base of the mission for both New Horizons and Cybint."

Cybint's educational cybersecurity programs are structured to future-proof the workforce on a global scale with cyber skills, ensuring they can protect themselves and their organizations from emerging cyber threats. Cybint's programs are aligned with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework for cybersecurity skills, and they complement the existing New Horizons portfolio of certification-oriented cyber training.

"We thank New Horizons for putting their trust in Cybint," said Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint Solutions. "We are working toward the common goal of increased cyber literacy and skills. Through this partnership, our educational programs become easily accessible to millions of corporate employees worldwide, and creates a robust cybersecurity culture in the workplace."

You can find course dates and enrollment information at one of hundreds of New Horizons center here.



About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers:

New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions has kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With more than 70 locations in North America, the New Horizons Franchise network spans six continents and over 35 countries embracing many cultures and languages. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center.

For more information, visit www.newhorizons.com

About Cybint:

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

SOURCE New Horizons

Related Links

http://www.newhorizons.com

