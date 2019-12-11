New Horizons wins CertNexus' Americas Authorized Training Partner of the Year Award

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CertNexus announced that New Horizons was named Americas ATP of the Year at the inaugural Partner Meeting and Award Ceremony in Rochester, NY.

Awarded to exemplary CertNexus Authorized Training Partners (ATP), the ceremony was designed to recognize partners with consistent representation of CertNexus products and committed to outstanding performance.

"New Horizons has quickly become one of our largest providers of CertNexus solutions. They have adapted this to all their modes of delivery – classroom, virtual or eLearning," said Jeff Felice, President of CertNexus, "This willingness to shift for their clients has made them the top performer in America."

"New Horizons is honored to be recognized for our dedication and commitment to this partnership," says Shelley Morris, Chief Operating Officer for New Horizons CLC. "The CertNexus portfolio of high-stakes certifications across such emerging technologies as cybersecurity, IoT, and secure coding, not only addresses important skills gaps for all businesses but further enhances the New Horizons commitment to our customers to empower them to succeed through world-class learning."

About New Horizons

New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With more than 70 locations in North America, the New Horizons Franchise network spans six continents and over 35 countries embracing many cultures and languages. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com.

About CertNexus

CertNexus is the global purveyor of vendor neutral, emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for IT, Business and Security professionals. CertNexus' exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outline a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap. CertNexus partners with highly knowledgeable and talented industry experts to ensure the integrity and quality of each exam with many conforming to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024:2012 standard. For more information, connect with CertNexus at http://certnexus.com

