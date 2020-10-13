New Horror Book by Author Dani Lamia Scares with 21st Century Witches

The title "witch" was once used as a tool of oppression. Now, over 200,000 women proudly practice in the U.S. Feminism and witchcraft rose together, and over the 19th century, witches changed from "wicked devil worshippers to intuitive wisewomen" (The Atlantic). Lamia masterfully plays both sides. Some witches are murderous and terrifying, while our protagonist is empowered only when she finally embraces her long-suppressed magical abilities.

Young writer Phoebe Pyncheon is forced to move into her Great-Aunt Hester's boardinghouse. Known as the House of Seven Gables, this Victorian mansion is a maze of decrepit halls, musty old furniture, and faded glamour. At first, Phoebe feels at home. But soon she senses a presence lurking in the shadows. And when a dead body is found nearby, Phoebe discovers the terrifying truth.

The House of Seven Gables is a temple to an ancient evil, a terrifying power unleashed by Hester and her coven. This dark entity haunts the stones of the old mansion, plotting its revenge upon the living. Phoebe must embrace her own abilities to survive.

"The reader [falls] effortlessly into a world where witches exist and gruesome murders by humanoid gargoyles are possible." –Screencraft

Dani Lamia has accepted the curse of a warped and deviant mind that bends reality, rending the fabric between the real and the unreal. Dani thinks of it as wonderful inspiration for the creepy yet intellectual horror stories that are pulled from those nightmarish visions. A student of great horror writers (and filmmakers), Dani has turned a passion for twisted tales that unlock deep truths about humanity into a career focused on scaring the pants off readers.

