New Hotel approved in Boston's Seaport District near Thomas M. Menino Convention Center

438-Key Urban Lifestyle Hotel Added to the GHIG Campus

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DGH Hotel Partners JV, LLC, a joint venture between Global Hospitality Investment Group ("GHIG") and a global investment management firm, is proud to announce the approval of a new hotel on Anchor Street, across from the Thomas M. Menino Convention and Exhibition Center.

Entry Rendering JCJ Architects Exterior Facade JCJ Architects

The new urban lifestyle hotel will join the existing Aloft and Element Boston Seaport hotels as the newest component of a 968-key hotel and retail campus owned by the joint venture under a long-term land lease with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority ("MCCA"). The Boston Zoning Commission ("Zoning Commission") approved the project on February 11, 2026, following the Boston Planning Department's ("Planning Department") unanimous Board vote last month.

When completed, the final phase of the three-hotel development, initiated in 2016, will add 438 guest rooms across 160,000 square feet. The project will feature a new landscaped entry plaza on Anchor Street, a unique indoor/outdoor lobby bar, and a rooftop amenity space.

The campus currently includes approximately 18,000 square feet of retail space on D Street across from the Convention Center's Lawn on D, and the combined development will reach 968 guest rooms across its three hotel brands. Designed to complement the modern aesthetic of the neighboring Aloft and Element hotels, the new hotel will further solidify the area as a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers.

"We're thrilled to bring a new hotel to the heart of Boston's Seaport District, across from the Convention Center," said Kevin Colket, Founder & CEO of Global Hospitality Investment Group. "We look forward to growing our presence in Boston by expanding our footprint next to the Aloft and Element Hotels and completing the vision of delivering a mixed-use campus with a collection of hotel brands and active retail that supports the Convention Center and enhances the vibrancy of D Street. We are excited to work with the new leadership of the MCCA and believe our additional rooms will help to support the Convention Center's anticipated expansion goals. The tourism and hospitality industry is very strong here, and we're excited to bring a new lodging experience for guests, significant economic activity, and additional jobs to the City and Commonwealth."

During the recent permitting process, the project earned support from a variety of community stakeholders, including neighborhood leadership, local labor/trade representatives, and hospitality industry advocates. "We are grateful for all of the time, leadership and guidance provided by the City's Planning Department and Zoning Commission, along with the local elected delegation, neighborhood residents, and the MCCA," said Kevin Colket.

The 160,000 square foot project will be sustainably designed and constructed to meet LEED Gold Certification as an all-electric, resilient facility. The hotel will further activate the neighborhood with a pedestrian-friendly streetscape, improved connectivity, and the creation of hundreds of local jobs.

About GHIG

Global Hospitality Investment Group (GHIG) is a hospitality-focused real estate private equity firm founded by Kevin Colket, with offices in Los Angeles and London.

GHIG currently has approximately $600 million in assets under management (AUM). The firm's principals have invested more than $5 billion of capital across the United States, Europe, and Asia, executing complex transactions across cycles and delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

GHIG pursues an opportunistic and value-add investment strategy focused on hospitality and mixed-use assets, targeting single-asset, portfolio, and corporate opportunities across the capital structure. The firm partners with leading global operators and institutional capital providers to create long-term value through disciplined underwriting, active asset management, and strategic repositioning.

https://www.ghigroup.com/

