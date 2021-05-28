New Hotline Staffed by Nurses is a Response to Uptick in Burns Over the Summer

"We hope our free service is helpful to people who want quick advice about minor burns this summer." Tweet this

According to the National Fire Protection Association July is the peak month for grill fires at 18 percent including both structure, outdoor or unclassified fires, followed by June at 15 percent. They also report that children under five accounted for an average of 2,000 or 39 percent of contact-type burns per year. These burns typically occurred when someone, often a child, bumped into, touched or fell on the grill, grill part or hot coals. In addition, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than 1 out of every 3 Americans reports getting sunburned each year. Further, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

"We hope our service provides an additional layer of support this summer to people who want quick advice about a minor burn at no cost," said Jon Romanow, director of marketing at Quest Products, Inc. makers of Alocane®. "This summer is extra special for all of us and launching this free service now is all the more meaningful."

The Ask Alocane Burn Hotline will be live on May 29. The toll-free number will be available the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, Friday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) and can be reached by dialing 1-866-256-2263 (ALOCANE). Separately, a live chat service is accessible 7-days a week from May 29 to July 31, from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. (CT) at www.alocane.com/hotline.

While people with serious burn emergencies should always dial 911, examples of what nurses manning the Ask Alocane Burn Hotline over the designated holiday weekends anticipate, include: advice about how to treat sunburns and burns from outdoor cooking, grilling, firepits and even sparklers. How to differentiate between 1st degree and 2nd degree burns. And debunking myths about home remedies for burns like lemon juice, mayo, butter, oil and ice.

Alocane® is recommended by physicians and pharmacists. Its complete product line offers relief and healing for all types of minor burns, from sunburns to chemical burns. By utilizing 4% Lidocaine for maximum pain relief, plus the soothing qualities of aloe vera, Alocane helps relieve the pain from burns. Visit www.alocane.com to learn more.

