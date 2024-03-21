New Houston Housing Authority Board Charts Tailored Vision for Affordable Housing Solutions

HOUSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly installed board of the Houston Housing Authority (HHA) convened its inaugural meeting on March 19, marking a renewed commitment to expanding affordable housing options tailored to meet the diverse needs of Houstonians. With a shared vision of increasing access to quality housing solutions, the board members bring a wealth of expertise and a genuine dedication to positive change through transparency and community engagement.

From left to right: Commissioners Kristy Kirkendoll, Stephanie Ballard, Alton Smith, Cynthia Aceves-Lewis, HHA Chairman Joseph 'Jody' Proler, HHA President and CEO David A. Northern Sr., Commissioner Kenneth C. Li

"Our first meeting set the tone for an era of progress driven by open dialogue, decisive action, and a steadfast focus on our mission to serve low and middle-income residents," said David A. Northern Sr. , CEO and President of the HHA. "The new board's leadership and collaborative spirit will be instrumental as we navigate complex housing challenges and forge innovative solutions for over 60,000 families, including 19,000 served through the Housing Choice Voucher Program."

"Our inaugural meeting marked a fresh start for HHA and the Houstonians we serve," said Jody Proler, HHA Board Chairman. "We recognize the urgent need for action for housing affordability and homelessness, and I'm committed to leading with transparency and open dialogue as we navigate these complexities."

The board quickly took action, approving the creation of more than 2,200 affordable housing units – a critical step toward addressing the city's housing needs. Nearly 500,000 Houstonians are burdened by housing costs, a situation that is even more challenging for those earning less than $75,000 annually. Considering the city's expectation to add 200,000 new households in the next decade, the demand for strategic and community-tailored solutions has never been more crucial.

"We are focused on the principles of transparency and active participation," said Proler. "It reflects our commitment to fostering open communication and informed decision-making. As a result, we've already taken a significant step by collectively approving a substantial increase in affordable housing units, directly addressing Mayor Whitmire's call to prioritize accessible solutions for all Houstonians."

The board's vision is rooted in streamlining processes, prioritizing high-impact projects, and cultivating public-private partnerships. Through data-driven insights and community outreach, HHA aims to enhance its delivery of tailored affordable housing solutions and support for vulnerable populations.

"With a renewed sense of purpose and a diverse range of expertise, the board is poised to usher in a new era of hope, communication, and tangible progress in meeting Houston's housing needs," Northern said. "The urgency of our mission is underscored by recent data from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), highlighting the scale of the challenge with over 3.8 million renters in Houston facing significant housing cost burdens."

About Houston Housing Authority (HHA):

The Houston Housing Authority (HHA) exists to improve lives by providing quality, affordable housing options and promoting education and economic self-sufficiency. HHA provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low and middle-income Houstonians, including over 19,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and 5,212 families living in 24 public housing and tax credit developments. There are over 25,000 nonfederal units, with over 13,000 of those units designated for affordable housing. To learn more, visit www.housingforhouston.com .

