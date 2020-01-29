New Howard Capital Management Defender Series ETFs Reach $100 Million in Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM), an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, is proud to announce the company's recently launched HCM Defender Series ETFs have surpassed $100 million in inflows. The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) and HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH), track the HCM Defender 100 Index and the HCM Defender 500 Index, respectively, and are designed to offer upside potential with downside risk management.

"This is an exciting time for us as we continue to see interest in our HCM Defender Series ETFs," said Vance Howard, CEO and portfolio manager, Howard Capital Management. "With ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, election cycles and ever-changing macroeconomics, investors have recently been left with more questions than answers. That is why we launched our Defender Series ETFs, so we have the potential to react much more quickly in retreating from, and reentering into, the market when needed."

These investment vehicles are guided by the company's proprietary HCM-BuyLine® model. When a key index, such as the S&P 500®, dips below the company's mathematical model projections, the HCM-BuyLine® signals to reduce the ETF's exposure to equities by investing in one- to three-month U.S. Treasury bills.

"Every single day, there are new controversial headlines, there are conflicting bullish and bearish views of the markets and there are dozens of new guesses on when the next recession will hit," said Howard. "Our Defender Series ETFs aim to take the guesswork out of trying to time the markets. By offering a nonemotional, rules-based and repeatable approach to investing, we can shift investments on the indexes to cash-equivalent investments and back again, based on real-time mathematical models."

The HCM-BuyLine® uses a proprietary, quantitative investment model to determine when Howard and its investors should be in or out of the market. It also uses trend analysis to help identify broad trends in the equity market. When the trend is down, Howard reduces exposure to equities, and when the trend is up, the company increases exposure to equities.

About Howard Capital Management

Founded in 1999, Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory Firm, offering professional money management services to private clients, brokers and broker-dealers through separately managed portfolios, retirement tools, self-directed brokerage accounts and proprietary mutual funds. HCM offers straightforward solutions to navigating market volatility while striving to drive performance and hedge against inflation. The company's defensive and tactical investment strategy seeks to mitigate investment risk through market downturns while pursuing opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit www.howardcm.com.

Important Risk Information:

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the HCM Funds. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.howardcmetfs.com or by calling 770‐642‐4902. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. HCM Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Howard Capital Management, Inc. are not affiliated.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. The use of leverage can magnify risk.

Risk Disclosure:

Exchange Traded Funds involve risk including possible loss of principal. Equity securities may fluctuate in value in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions. While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective. Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes.

Howard Capital Management, Inc. ("HCM") is registered with the SEC and only transacts business where it is properly registered or is otherwise exempt from registration. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission, nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Changes in investment strategies, contributions or withdrawals, and economic conditions may materially alter the performance of your portfolio. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment or strategy will be suitable or profitable for an investor's portfolio.

The HCM-BuyLine® (the "Indicator") is a proprietary indicator used to assist in determining when to buy and sell securities. When the Indicator identifies signs of a rising market, HCM then identifies the particular security(ies) that HCM believes have the best return potentials in the current market from the universe of assets available in each given model and signals to invest in them. When the Indicator identifies signs of a declining market, the Indicator will signal to move clients' investments to less risky alternatives. Not every signal generated by the Indicator will result in a profitable trade. There will be times when following the Indicator will result in a loss. An important goal of the Indicator is to outperform the market on a long-term basis. The reason is the mathematics of gains and losses. A portfolio which suffers a 30% loss takes a 43% gain to return to the previous portfolio value. The Indicator is reactive in nature, not proactive. It is not designed to catch the first 5-10% of a bull or bear market. Ideally, it will avoid most of the downtrends and catch the bulk of the uptrends. There may be times when the use of the Indicator will result in a loss when HCM re-enters the market. Other times, there may be a modest positive impact. When severe downtrends occur, however, such as in 2000-2002 and 2007-2008, the Indicator has the potential to make a significant difference in portfolio performance. Naturally, there can be no guarantee that the Indicator will perform as anticipated. The Indicator does not generate stop-loss orders that automatically sell securities in the portfolio at a certain price. As a result, use of the Indicator will not necessarily limit your losses to the desired amounts due to the limitations of the Indicator, market conditions, and delays in executing orders.

Please remember to contact HCM, in writing, if there are any changes in your personal/financial situation or investment objectives for the purpose of reviewing/evaluating/revising our previous recommendations and/or services, or if you want to impose, add, or modify any reasonable restrictions to our investment advisory services. Please note: Unless you advise, in writing, to the contrary, we will assume that there are no restrictions on our services, other than to manage the account in accordance with your designated investment objective. A copy of our current written disclosure Brochure discussing our advisory services and fees remains available upon request. LANLD.ETFPR.100719 HCM-012320-ETF4

