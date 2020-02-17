New HR Director Joins Artel Management Team

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artel, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Randolph as the company's new Director of Human Resources (HR). With almost 15 years of progressive HR experience in both Government and commercial industries, Karen comes to Artel from MITRE Corporation, where she served as Employee Relations (ER) Lead and Trusted Advisor. During her tenure there, Karen partnered with leadership to proactively identify and address ER challenges, investigate and manage conflict, develop and implement corporate polices for increased efficiency, and deliver training.

As a Human Resources Business Partner at CGI Technologies and Sprint Corporation, Karen collaborated with Centers of Excellence and business unit leadership to implement comprehensive human capital strategies that achieved organizational goals, improved employee engagement and retention scores, and enhanced the employee experience. In addition to a Master of Science degree in Human Resource Management, Karen is a Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) as well as a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

About Artel

For 30 years, Artel has provided secure network communication services to Federal Government agencies. Based in the U.S. and backed by leading global private investment firms TPG and Torch Hill, Artel is a carrier-agnostic network integrator – allowing us to develop customized solutions for our customers. An International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified network systems integrator, Artel provides cost-effective, on-time delivery of global terrestrial and satellite network communication services, cyber security, risk management, and technology support solutions. For more information about Artel, visit www.artelllc.com or email us at communications@artelllc.com

