New Hubble Connected "Smart Nursery" Products Honored with Prestigious Mom's Choice Awards Gold Seal of Approval as "Best in Family-Friendly Products"

Company's Eclipse Smart Soothers/ Wi-Fi Audio Monitor ($79) and Guardian Wearable Baby Movement Monitors ($149), Represent the Best in Next Generation "Connected Nursery" Products

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Connected, leaders in emotional tech and creators of the "connected nursery," are proud to announce that its Guardian Wearable Baby Movement Monitors and Eclipse Smart Soother/Wi-fi Audio Monitors have been honored with the Mom's Choice Award® Gold Seal of Approval as "Best in Family-Friendly Products." Like all Hubble Connected products, the Eclipse and Guardian products work seamlessly with the free, HubbleClub app (available on iOS and Android). It provides full control of all Hubble Connected products from a smartphone and helps scheduling, tracking functionalities and provides a library of resources.

The Hubble Connected Guardian Family features three different models including the Guardian, Guardian+ and Guardian Pro (above).

Hubble Connected Guardian and Eclipse: All in the Family

The Guardian Family includes the Guardian+ ($149), Guardian Pro ($299), and the Guardian Cam ($199). Designed to serve as the ultimate custodian of a baby's well-being, the products feature a soft wearable strap with a sensor and a Base Station. The sensor wraps gently around the baby's ankle and helps track sleep quality indicators such as heart rate, oxygen levels and child's sleep status. The Base Station doubles as a nightlight and soother/sound machine that streams hundreds of sleep sounds to create bedtime and rise to wake routines, as well as serving as a charging station.

The Eclipse family of "smart soothers" includes the Eclipse ($59) and Eclipse+ ($79). They are equipped with a multi-color night light, preloaded lullabies, plus hundreds of expert-curated soothing sounds and bedtime stories, creating healthy sleep routines for the entire family. Featuring a sleek, cylindrical design, the Eclipse+ comes with a wireless charging base so that the speaker unit can be moved from room to room. The unique ConnectChatTM feature enables two-way conversation.

The Mom's Choice Award evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

Hubble Connected Founder & Chairman, Dino Lalvani, noted: "We're delighted that our Guardian+ and Eclipse+ have been recognized by the Mom's Choice Awards. Hubble Connected is committed to bring secure and safe products to market to bring peace of mind to parents from birth to adolescence."

The products are available at Walmart, Walmart.com, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Best Buy, Hubbleconnected.com, amazon.com and additional baby stores.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com

About Hubble Connected

With a mission to empower parents to raise healthy and happy babies, Hubble Connected offers a full range of smart connected nursery products that aim to keep families connected and ensure child safety from birth to adolescence. Hubble Connected's award-winning products have kept over 11 million babies' safe and connected via its smart baby monitors and have generated over $1 billion in sales. For more information, please visit www.hubbleconnected.com and follow Hubble Connected on Instagram.

