New hum kids by Colgate Makes Brushing Fun While Helping to Build Better Oral Care Habits

hum kids smart manual toothbrush makes brushing fun and effective with its connector boot and interactive games on the app store. The brush helps kids' guide brushing strokes with animated germs and bacteria to brush away and rewards at each step when they complete a task. New themed masks are only a few of the in-app incentives to keep the kids excited. hum kids uses AR technology that tracks the brush boot to connect to the hum kids' app and rewards kids by unlocking new levels of games as they brush their teeth.

"We first introduced our hum by Colgate smart connected electric toothbrush for adults last summer that personalizes, coaches and rewards people every day when they brush their teeth," said Vice President, Marketing North America Bill Van de Graaf. "hum kids also features smart connected technology that's proven to build lifelong brushing habits, making better brushing with hum easy, fun and accessible for the whole family."

hum kids comes in two bold, bright colors - yellow and coral. The smart manual toothbrush also has a thumb grip that is specifically designed for easy handling, extra-soft bristles for a gentle effective clean, and a tongue cleaner that helps keep mouths fresh. Most importantly, the brushes are replaceable so parents can replace every three months, or when bristles appear worn, to ensure little mouths stay clean.

The hum kids Starter Kit MSRP: $14.99 (Coral, Yellow) and replacement pack 2ct MSRP: $3.99 (Mixed: Coral/Yellow) are available for purchase now at hum.colgate.com/hum-kids, Amazon, Target, and select national retailers.

