New Hunt's Best Ever Ketchup Hits Shelves Just In Time For Summer Grilling Season

"Hunt's Best Ever will be your go-to ketchup for the summer of 2019 and beyond," said Jill Dexter, Conagra Brands vice president, condiments and enhancers. "Our thickest, richest Hunt's ketchup yet is so delicious, we just had to call it 'Hunt's Best Ever."

The arrival of Hunt's Best Ever all-natural ketchup comes at a time when consumers are demanding clean label foods across the store. According to Packaged Facts, consumer spending in the condiment and sauce market is expected to continue through 2021, with clean labels driving the bulk of the demand.

Once you have a bottle of Hunt's Best Ever Ketchup, it's time to fire up the grill! While Hunt's Best Ever is perfect on its own with burgers and fries, you can also spice up dishes, dips and appetizers with some easy-to-prepare recipes:

Sesame Soy Ketchup : Try mixing ingredients like sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar and cilantro for a delicious Asian-inspired sauce to add a variety of dipping options.

: Try mixing ingredients like sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar and cilantro for a delicious Asian-inspired sauce to add a variety of dipping options. Seafood Cocktail Sauce : To make a classic dipping sauce for seafood lovers, combine white vinegar, horseradish and Hunt's ketchup for a boost of flavor.

: To make a classic dipping sauce for seafood lovers, combine white vinegar, horseradish and Hunt's ketchup for a boost of flavor. Sweet n' Tangy Wings : A classic BBQ staple, this recipe calls for spices including paprika, chili powder and ground pepper – sure to keep attendees asking for me.

: A classic BBQ staple, this recipe calls for spices including paprika, chili powder and ground pepper – sure to keep attendees asking for me. Slow Cooker BBQ Ribs : If you need a recipe that doesn't take up too much time in the kitchen, opt for a slow cooker meal. This recipe calls for traditional BBQ ingredients to deliver tender ribs for your next gathering.

: If you need a recipe that doesn't take up too much time in the kitchen, opt for a slow cooker meal. This recipe calls for traditional BBQ ingredients to deliver tender ribs for your next gathering. BBQ Chicken Dip: A perfect blend of creamy and tangy, this recipe developed by Chef Billy Parisi is the perfect side dish for any event.

Hunt's Best Ever Ketchup is available in five bottle sizes (from 14oz to 62oz) at grocery stores and major retailers nationwide, as well as online. Suggested retail prices range from $1.69 to $4.49. For more information on Hunt's full collection of canned tomatoes and ketchups, visit www.hunts.com, where recipe inspirations are also available.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

