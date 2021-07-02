New HVAC Technology: Submicron Particulate Containment Air Filter Material

FRANKLIN, Mass., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinks Consulting Group LLC is proud to announce it will be the northeast U.S. distributor of the innovative Sanders Containment Filter in partnership with SANDERS FILTERS of Morris, Ill. The air filter, which offers superior efficiency and quality, is positioned to disrupt the HVAC filter industry. A webinar on July 15 will provide more detail about the filter and its exciting potential.

Sanders Filters

Sanders Containment Filters are revolutionary because they can provide MERV 16 rated air filtration with filtration efficiencies up to 98.5% at 0.3 micron. The filters are able to achieve this with no retrofitting of the current HVAC system. The low-resistance air flow levels are what make this air filter unique allowing Sanders Filters to be utilized in almost any HVAC system.

According to Scott Sanders, President of Sanders, Inc, "Trinks Consulting Group is the most knowledgeable and responsible company with which I have had the pleasure of working."

Key features and benefits of Sanders Containment Air Filters:

Made of a flat pad, roll material that is easily deployed into traditional HVAC systems

Able to reduce viral germ transmission in HVAC systems without requiring modification

Contain suspended submicron particles the size of known pathogens found within building interiors

Offers immediate fixed and portable submicron indoor air filtration options

Sanders "DRAPE and TAPE" system brings HVAC systems into compliance exceeding

current MERV 13 standards

current MERV 13 standards Provides filtration in facility areas not serviced by standard system return vents

Submicron particulate filtration efficiencies: MERV 13 Filters = <50% | Sanders Filters = <95% Range 1 [0.3-1.0 micron]

Webinar will address indoor air quality for heightened IAQ compliance

Our webinar will provide an overview of SANDERS FILTERS, the current need for this containment filter, potential fixed and portable uses, and why organizations subject to stringent IAQ requirements use these filters to ensure air quality.



Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Time: 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT

Duration: 30 minutes, with a Q&A after the presentation

Presenter: David Trinks R.Ph, CEO, Trinks Consulting

Registration: https://www.trinksconsulting.com/webinar-registration

SANDERS FILTERS background

Sanders, Inc. has designed unique filter applications for nearly 20 years. Sanders developed an innovative air filter manufacturing process that uses Ultrasonic Welding. Products include vertical transportation filters, pre-filter wraps, blow out bags and now the Sanders Containment Filter, a new line of high-efficiency containment filters to contain and remove permanently suspended submicron particulates.

TRINKS CONSULTING GROUP background

Trinks Consulting LLC was founded by two pharmacists whose focus on controlling contaminates within pharmaceutical sterile production facilities grew into TCG. Over the years we have identified best in class products and methods for controlling both air and surfaces. We are now applying these same products and techniques used in hospital cleanrooms to "secure" workspaces, homes, and vehicles to minimize the potential of acquiring illness in everyday living situations. TCG has successfully advised clients such as the U.S. Department of Defense, hospital systems, pharmaceutical plants, compounding pharmacies, school districts, and professional sports leagues on how to mitigate viral and bacterial microorganisms for over 15 years.



Contact: Marc Malakie

Phone: 415 340 2409

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Trinks Consulting Group