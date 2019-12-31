New Hybrid Keto Diet Grocery Concept

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last year, keto approved products have seen a surge in availability everywhere from your local grocery to large retail outlets like Costco. In the swell of popularity, low-carb and keto friendly brands have been emerging bringing forward new options for hungry dieters. The Keto diet (a diet made up mostly of the avoidance of carbs) is creating a new market segment: treats and foods that won't take you out of ketosis or raise your blood sugar.

"As well intentioned as grocery outlets are, they're not able to keep up with the Keto demand..." says Rob Benson of Explorado Market. Benson continues, "...and more importantly, there are keto brands that just can't scale efficiently, given the cost of ingredients and distribution." Rob and his wife Kendra, in 2018, opened one of the first brick and mortar, keto-specific grocery stores in the U.S. The opening of the store came after the build out of their own facility to produce retail-ready Keto products.

"We didn't know if there were enough people locally to support a Keto diet themed grocery store. We just went for it." There were; the store and the Explorado Market brand is seeing exponential growth month after month in a hot market. Trends indicate that Keto isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Explorado Market not only produces grain free and keto friendly baked goods, bake mixes, chocolate chips, nut butters, and more… their local Keto themed grocery store and bakery is thriving. Unlike their competitors, the Explorado Market concept is more than just online or retail distribution. A hybrid of brick and mortar grocery, online sales, and product manufacturing for Explorado Market is working well. Will it last and will we see similar concepts popping up in your town?

If you don't have a dedicated Keto bakery and grocery in your area, don't worry. Explorado Market ships their delicious baked goods, shelf stable products, and other brand's options all in one place online too. Check them out at ExploradoMarket.com

