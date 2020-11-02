New Hybrid of Sales Representation becomes reality with launch of OneBridge

"...To impress the world's best brands with a new standard of service, driven by a world-class team of retail masters." Tweet this

Founded on a shared belief that brands expect their partners to constantly reimagine how they better engage with the retail world, OneBridge takes a unique approach to competing channels by embracing the idea that online and brick and mortar strategies can and should be complementary, and that success in one channel can translate to success in the other when done right.

"With the challenging economic environment we are in today, and with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic straining resources that support retailers, OneBridge can provide a cost-effective, single-company solution to help brands connect with both National Retailers and E-Commerce Sellers using a unified strategy." said Dave Ryan, Co-Founder and Principal at OneBridge.

A Sales Boutique, Centered on Service

OneBridge is already serving a limited number of high-profile brands, allowing the company to be hyper-focused on delivering the highest possible level of service. A team of world-class OneBridge sales, marketing, and finance experts ensure that the end to end value delivered for their clients is second to none.

Jon Hausam, President of OneBridge Digital said "Our goal is to impress the world's best brands with a new standard of service, driven by a world-class team of retail masters. I would put our team up against any in the industry. It's our people that allow us to be nimble, efficient, and highly effective at helping our clients grow their brands across our channels."

Retail is Detail

For existing brands looking to improve their performance at retail, Ryan and Hausam believe their model is uniquely positioned. Their extensive experience as both buyers and sellers in Minneapolis and Seattle combined with their expansive networks at retail, allows them to support each client on a spectrum from executive strategy to detailed execution that exceeds the expectations of both their retail partners and internal stakeholders.

Founded in 2020, OneBridge, LLC provides an elevated platform that includes Sales Representation, Consulting, and E-Commerce support for the world's best brands that connects them to the world's best Multi Channel Retailers and E-Commerce providers.

To contact the Company: For more information on OneBridge LLC: [email protected] www.onebridgeretail.com

SOURCE OneBridge LLC

