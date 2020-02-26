New hybrids and varieties give farmers more choice in 2021

"Because of the ongoing challenges faced by farmers, it's necessary that we constantly look ahead for ways to accommodate their needs and mitigate risk," said Quinn Showalter, NK head of sales. "By combining the latest in seed technology with top-of-the-line genetics, NK is able to continue to add products to our lineup that we know will withstand some of the toughest conditions."

Elite corn genetics to help meet agronomic needs

The reinvigorated NK corn portfolio offers high-yielding performance protected by industry-leading traits, helping farmers maximize their whole-farm ROI potential. Bred from one of the industry's largest and most diverse germplasm pools and equipped with industry-leading Agrisure® traits, NK hybrids fit the unique challenges of farms across the U.S.

"Bred to meet farmers' local needs, the new NK hybrids are more competitive than ever, with strong agronomic packages driving winning yields," said Joe Bollman, NK corn product manager. "Ongoing innovation is allowing us to develop hybrids that can match any environment and combat any conditions – which, as last year reminded everyone, could be both expected and unexpected."

The new hybrids build on another strong season for NK corn. Despite the record-breaking environmental challenges of 2019, NK hybrids outperformed key competitors in the Corn Belt and beyond. For example:

In South Dakota and Minnesota , NK0243-5122 E-Z Refuge ® brand outyielded DeKalb hybrids by 10.7 bu/A across 43 comparisons and Pioneer ® hybrids by 7.3 bu/A across 40 comparisons.

and , NK0243-5122 E-Z Refuge brand outyielded hybrids by 10.7 bu/A across 43 comparisons and Pioneer hybrids by 7.3 bu/A across 40 comparisons. In Iowa , NK0472-5222 E-Z Refuge brand outyielded Pioneer hybrids by 16.5 bu/A in 22 comparisons.

, NK0472-5222 E-Z Refuge brand outyielded Pioneer hybrids by 16.5 bu/A in 22 comparisons. In Illinois , NK1082-3330A E-Z Refuge brand outyielded DeKalb DKC59-06 by 16.5 bu/A in 17 comparisons.

Expansive soybean trait portfolio offers more choice

The new varieties join a lineup of consistently high-yielding varieties equipped with today's most in-demand herbicide technology choices. The NK soybean portfolio offers the industry's broadest choice of herbicide traits to manage tough-to-control weeds, including Enlist E3® soybeans, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® and LibertyLink® GT27™.

This is made possible by a state-of-the-art trait conversion capability that enables Syngenta to bring the latest, most desirable trait packages to market with the newest genetics. Combine these trait offerings with more than 50 years of breeding experience, and NK is able to offer farmers products that protect soybean yield potential in even the toughest of environments.

"We're investing directly into our breeding program so that we can deliver products that keep up with and answer farmers' needs," said Eric Miller, NK soybean product manager. "By setting the standard for soybean trait choice, the new NK varieties will help farmers minimize risk and maximize yield potential no matter their location."

In 2019, NK soybeans outyielded key competitors across the U.S. For example:

S14-U9X brand had strong showings in several areas. The variety outyielded Asgrow ® products by 4.1 bu/A in 19 Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota comparisons, 1.8 bu/A in 58 South Dakota & western Minnesota comparisons, and 1.6 bu/A in 12 Upper Midwest comparisons.

products by 4.1 bu/A in 19 Wisconsin and eastern comparisons, 1.8 bu/A in 58 South Dakota & western comparisons, and 1.6 bu/A in 12 Upper Midwest comparisons. S28-E3 brand outyielded all Asgrow varieties by 5.2 bu/A across 45 comparisons in southern and eastern Nebraska , and Pioneer varieties by 6 bu/A across 18 comparisons in the same area.

Value beyond seed

NK is accelerating innovation to address the increasing challenges for farmers and the environment by delivering unique opportunities that add value beyond seed.

One such offering is Enogen® corn, available through NK retailers in select locations. These unique hybrids add benefits for farmers marketing grain to ethanol plants or producing grain or silage for livestock feed.

Another is the NK Seed Analyzer, a tool that taps into decades of data to provide unbiased, field-specific recommendations. The adaptability of the platform allows retailers and farmers to proactively plan for weather volatility, soil variability and planting specifications by seeing actual results from numerous sources.

NK also is helping farmers take profit potential to new heights through 0% APR1 financing offers from John Deere Financial and Rabo AgriFinance.

To learn more, contact a local NK retailer or visit www.NKseeds.com.

Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

1Offer valid on qualifying purchases made between Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020. Offer limited to Multi-Use Account Agricultural customers with an available Special Terms credit limit. Subject to the Multi-Use Account credit agreement and approval. Fixed 0% APR from the date of purchase, which may be prior to delivery, until December 2020, when the entire transaction amount and accrued interest is due in full. Regular Multi-Use Account rates will apply after that date. Offer may be limited to qualifying products. $3,500 minimum purchase required.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

